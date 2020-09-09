America's Got Talent whittled down the competition on Wednesday's live semifinals results show. After 11 hopefuls gave it their all on the first night of the semifinals on Tuesday, five acts were able to keep their dreams alive for another round.

With host Terry Crews presiding over the results show, judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum weighed in on the contestants who got sent home and shared advice and support for those who are moving on.

Before any results were announced, Crews revealed the three acts who were in jeopardy and would be vying for the Dunkin' Save. The trio included aerialist Alan Silva, drummer Malik Dope and singer Archie Williams -- who wowed the judges with a heartfelt performance of "Flying Without Wings" on Tuesday's semifinals.

America had to vote for their favorite among the three -- to be revealed at the end of the show -- and Crews got down to the task at hand: simultaneously crushing some people's dreams and making them come true for others.

The first reveal of the night was particularly brutal. Crews called up the wildly talented Diabolo duo the Spyros Bros and the dance group Dance Town Family. As both waited with bated breath to find out which of them would be moving on and which would be going home, Crews dropped the bomb: neither of them would be heading to the finals.

It was a particularly painful surprise, considering the results show usually follow a very familiar format. But there's no getting around eliminations when it gets to this point in the season.

Throughout the course of the episode, the first three finals slots were filled by the country music duo Broken Roots, 10-year-old vocal powerhouse (and Golden Buzzer recipient) Roberta Battaglia and spoken word poet Brandon Leake. Leake's success is particularly noteworthy considering he's also the very first spoken word poet to ever compete on the show.

Unfortunately, this meant bidding farewell to the vocal duo Double Dragon and singers Thomas Day and Shaquira McGrath.

When it finally came time to find out who America had voted to keep around, the Dunkin' Save went to Silva! Meanwhile, with a vote of 2-1, Williams earned the judges' save, while Dope's AGT journey came to an end.

Night two of the America's Got Talent season 15 semifinals kicks off next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Wrongly Incarcerated Archie Williams on Bringing ‘AGT’ Judges to Tears (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'AGT': Archie Williams Gets Emotional With Tribute to Daughter

'AGT : Sofia Vergara Buzzes 'Horrific' Stand-Up Comic

'AGT': Simon Cowell's Absence Strongly Felt in 3rd Quarterfinals Week

Related Gallery