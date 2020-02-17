A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Amie Harwick, a famed Hollywood family therapist who was once engaged to comedian Drew Carey, Los Angeles police said. CBS Los Angeles reports that officers were initially called early Saturday to the residential building in Hollywood Hills after getting a report of a "woman screaming," police said in a statement.

The officers were met by a roommate who was in front of the building, police said. He told them Harwick was being assaulted inside of the home, police said. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help.

Harwick was found suffering grave injuries after she had apparently fallen from a third-floor balcony, police said. Harwick was unconscious, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took Harwick to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

CBS Los Angeles reported the suspect was identified as Harwick's former boyfriend 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, who is being held on a $2 million bail.

Officers found evidence of a struggle and a forced entry to the home, police said. The officers also found evidence of an intruder entering the home and leaving after the slaying, police said.

Detectives learned Harwick had recently expressed fear about an ex-boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against him, police said.

The restraining order had expired, and Harwick had seen the former boyfriend two weeks ago, police said.

Harwick was formerly in a relationship with comedian Drew Carey. A rep for Carey confirmed their engagement to ET in February 2018.

(This story was originally published on CBS News on Feb. 17 at 7:32 a.m. ET)

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Carey Engaged to Girlfriend Amie Harwick

Related Gallery