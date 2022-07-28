Amy Grant Hospitalized in Stable Condition After Bike Accident in Nashville
Amy Grant is recovering following a bicycle accident in Nashville. A rep for the 61-year-old confirmed to ET that the “That's What Love Is For” singer was taken to Vanderbilt hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after taking a fall while out on a bike ride with a friend. Grant had on a helmet at the time of the accident and is stable.
The rep also confirmed that the singer was admitted and stayed overnight in the hospital as a precaution and is staying another night for observation and treatment.
Grant’s accident comes the same week it was announced that she would be inducted into this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, alongside George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2 and Tania León.
In 2020, Grant shared that she had an unexpected open-heart surgery to treat a condition called partial pulmonary venous return, a rare heart condition that was caught during an appointment.
In a post on her Instagram, the singer posted a picture of her in the hospital showing off her surgery scar.
A slideshow of images showed the songstress smiling despite a long, vertical scar running from her neck down to her chest.
“The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” she captioned the images. “I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday.”
The singer shared that she had nerves going into the procedure, and that she was able to make a miraculous recovery.
“My recovery has honestly felt miraculous,” she continued. “And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything. Let’s keep those prayers going for our country and let's turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other. I love you. Amy.”
