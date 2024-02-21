Amy Roloff is happy for her family to be on the other side of son Zach Roloff's health scare.

On Tuesday's season 25 premiere of Little People, Big World, the 33-year-old's years-long battle with migraines came to a scary turn when it was revealed that the shunt that sends fluid from his brain to his stomach, needed to be repaired. In the mist of the emergency surgery, Amy had to step in and assist with Zach and Tori's three children, Jackson, 6, Lilah, 4, and Josiah, 1.

"That was definitely a very scary moment," Amy told ET's Rachel Smith. "Even as a mom and I really had to, you know, put myself in check and not just go in there, because he's married now. Tori is there with him as well, and so I think the biggest thing is just letting them know that I'm here if they need me."

Amy shared that while Tori and Zach made back and forth trips to the hospital, she was called in the early hours of the morning to rush to their house and be with their children. Still, she didn't mind as it gave her a chance to keep her grandchildren's minds at ease.

"I stayed with the kids for a little bit because it was very important for me to have her [Tori] there with him," Amy said. "I think this was her first experience of her going through something like that with Zach."

Despite the severity of the situation, Amy -- who experienced Zach's prior shunt surgeries when he was a child -- remained optimistic.

"There's always that hope," she said of keeping a positive mindset. "I'm a faith based person. Even if it did get scary or worse, I thought everything's gonna be OK. It may take a while but everything's going to be OK. And it was. He found a really good neurosurgeon and stuff and I just wanted to make it comfortable and easy for the kids."

In the end, Amy shared that Zach is doing well, and it's hard to believe that he even had the health setback. While he's fully recovered, Amy -- who is also the mother of Zach's twin brother, Jeremy, as well as Jacob and Molly -- is still the mama bear.

"Zach is doing great now," she said. "You would never have known. The family's doing great. But as a mom I said, 'Zach, you gotta pay attention. You gotta pay attention to your body.' And it's just recognizing those signs."

She added, "I'm glad everything's well. Zach's doing great. He's playing soccer and coaching. He's doing all sorts of stuff."

Last week, Zach and Tori celebrated the one-year milestone of his recovery on their Raising Heights podcast.

"We're up on a year on that and I have not had a migraine since then," Zach said. "Thank you for being there with me with everything. You took care of all the kids that whole time. My mom came in."

He added of the experience, "I feel like that was a fun story. It's been a year and we're very celebratory about it."

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC.

