Amy Schumer is sharing her thoughts on the Hilaria Baldwin heritage controversy.

The 39-year-old comedian hilariously trolled Alec Baldwin's wife over Instagram last month, just weeks before the internet started questioning Hilaria's identity, background and accent. At the time, Schumer used a photo of the yoga instructor in her underwear (cuddling her 4-month-old son, Eduardo), for her own pseudo holiday card.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," Schumer joked in the caption, referencing her own 1-year-old son, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

Now, in an exclusive interview with ET's Rachel Smith, Schumer explains why she ultimately deleted the post poking fun at Hilaria. She also reacts to all the recent backlash the mother of five has received over allegations that she's exaggerated her connection to Spain.

"Oh my god, I really don't even know what to say. I didn't know that was going to happen, obviously," Schumer said of the scandal. "I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that."

"She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best," she added. "And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants."

Schumer told ET that when she originally reposted Hilaria's pic as her own on Instagram, she "just thought it was funny" and had no idea that the Baldwins would be making headlines weeks later.

"It's a little insane to be in, like, lingerie with your baby. I just thought that was a little funny, and then I saw that she made a video and she seemed a little bit upset," Schumer recalled. "Not at me, but about the comments she was getting. I was just like, 'I don't want to be mean,' and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took it down."

"We were just playing with each other, and then the whole Spain thing came out," she continued. "I just felt like everybody else watching it. Just like, 'What is going on?' I thought we were still kinda playing, so I wrote, 'Hey, look, I love Spain too.' But then it became this whole big thing and people were really upset so I just took it down [too]."

Schumer said that she quickly realized she wanted to take herself "out of the narrative."

"Look, she's a mom. She has a million and a half kids, and that's really hard," she joked. "So I just -- I don't want them to be going through a bad time. But also, you can't just pretend you're from Spain."

Schumer also teased what fans can expect from the Hellmann's Mayonnaise Super Bowl commercial she's starring in that's aimed at inspiring people to get creative with ingredients that might have otherwise gone to waste. The full ad will make its debut in the third commercial break of the second quarter of the NFL championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7.

"My character, she's kind of magical. And she really doesn't like food waste," Schumer shared. "And the slogan -- I don't say this in the commercial but I really love this -- 'Make taste, not waste,' that's their whole philosophy. So, nothing annoys this character more than somebody wasting food."

"They reached out and I was like, 'Yes, I love Hellmann's. I have my whole life, what's up?'" she recalled. "And then they told me about the commercial and the premise. I love the company and I love that they're doing so much to help people who have food insecurity, and so much to promote the knowledge about food waste. I didn't really know that food was such a problem before the pandemic. I found out that 40 percent of all food in America is wasted. Forty-three percent of the food in our own home, we throw away."

.@amyschumer is here with an exclusive first look at her upcoming #SuperBowl commercial. pic.twitter.com/c9F0qlgwN4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 26, 2021

Schumer encourages fans to head to Hellmanns.com for more information on how to reduce food waste and make a difference. "They have really good suggestions," she shared. "And it's one of those things where you look in the fridge and you're like, 'I have these six random things,' and they have tips on there [for how to use them]."

Follow Schumer's five simple tips below:

1. Embrace imperfect food. Even if it has a weird lump or a bruise, it’s full of taste, so eat it.

2. Organize your fridge and pantry so you can see what's in there. The more you see, the less you waste.

3. You know that half-eaten jar of pasta sauce in your fridge? We all have one. You can actually pop that in the freezer and preserve it for later.

4. Shop your freezer like you do your closet. There are meals in there. Trust me.

5. And finally, learn to cook. If you can’t, just marry a chef like I did, and he will teach you.

