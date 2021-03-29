Amy Schumer Shares Her Dad Has Been Hospitalized

Amy Schumer is keeping spirits high while visiting her father in the hospital.

The comedian took to Instagram Monday night to share a selfie she took at her father's bedside, and joked in the caption about how exactly he landed in the hospital.

"I have terrible news. My father was in an unfortunate magician sawing accident," Schumer wrote. "He has a good spirit through it all and we’re still hoping the magician will turn back up."

It's unclear why Schumer's father was hospitalized.

The actress has been very candid, however, with her dad's history of health problems. Schumer said in a 2015 interview that her father has been battling multiple sclerosis since she was a teenager.

The 39-year-old recently got some medical attention of her own, as she received the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday.

Schumer shared videos and photos from the vaccination site, dancing in the car with her husband, Chris Fischer, and declaring, "This is my going to get the vaccine energy," fist pumping in the car.

At the site, the Inside Amy Schumer star rocked a sparkly mini-dress with a cutout hole in the arm to honor the occasion.

"I just wanted to maybe entertain some of the workers here and during your 15 minutes, but I'm sorry if you were going to use this time to meditate," Schumer joked to the room full of people waiting to get their jab.

She went on to thank those in the medical field for all their work during these incredibly tough, and now "hopeful" times.

"I want to thank all the brave people in the medical field. But more than them I want to give a shout out to me," she joked in her Instagram caption. "I’m awesome I love the people of New York. Even the annoying ones. It’s nice to see all of them. I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too."

