Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing Tinder Vice President Paul Boukadakis

A little mid-day PDA. Ana de Armas and tech exec Paul Boukadakis got close and cozy over the weekend while spending time in Los Angeles.

The Knives Out star was spotted hanging out with Boukadakis, the vice president of Tinder, on Dec. 11, as they went shopping and wandered around different stores and held hands.

As the pair waited to cross a street, de Armas reached up and pulled Boukadakis' mask down to plant a kiss on him in a sweet moment that was captured on camera.

Backgrid

The celebrated actress, 33, kept her look classy and simple, rocking a light pink sweater and black slacks, while the Tinder VP, 37, donned a black t-shirt and black pants, keeping warm in a beige jacket.

The couple have reportedly been dating since March, according to Page Six, who first reported on the romance in June.

The pair were photographed together for the first time back in September, making their way through John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Prior to her current romance, de Armas had a high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck. The pair had met while filming their erotic thriller Deep Water, and dated throughout a large part of 2020, before calling things off back in January.

