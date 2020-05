Andrew Cuomo is sending words of encouragement to this year's graduates.

The governor of New York took to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate his daughter, Michaela's, graduation from college. In a sweet message, Andrew gushed about his "pride" for the Class of 2020, who have had to forgo their commencement ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Congratulations to all 2020 graduates. While the celebrations are different this year, the pride is even stronger. And to my daughter Michaela, who officially graduates today: The best is yet to come. That I promise," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself with Michaela, and a more recent snap.

In addition to Michaela, 22, who graduated from Brown University, Andrew shares twins Mariah and Cara, 25, with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy. He and Kerry married in 1990, but divorced 15 years later.

Andrew and his brother, CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, have found themselves in the public eye more frequently amid their leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They've also inspired a legion of fans called "Cuomosexuals" -- which Chris' teenage daughter, Bella, hasn't really gotten on board with yet.

"It's kind of weird to open TikTok up and see people calling my family members hot," Bella said in a recent interview with ET. "Like, that's a weird experience."

However, while the surging interest in the family has many on social media swooning over her dad and uncle, to Bella, they're just family.

"Most of the time it's like, yeah, dancing around, just thinking he can sing," she joked of her dad, "doing it real loud so everyone can hear it."

Despite the attention, Bella admitted, "I don't think that I could have a better family situation. We are so close, my cousins and I have a group chat called 'Cousins by Chance, Friends by Choice.'"

See more on the Cuomo family in the video below.

