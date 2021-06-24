Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones are teaming up. The duo will star in the upcoming limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 best-selling nonfiction book Under the Banner of Heaven, which will premiere on FX on Hulu, it was announced Thursday.

Under the Banner of Heaven follows a devout detective’s faith that gets tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into Latter Day Saints fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black will adapt the book for the series and will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer, alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. David Mackenzie will direct.

Garfield will play Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Edgar-Jones, who broke through on Hulu's Normal People, will portray Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

“Dustin Lance Black is a gifted storyteller and the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer’s gripping novel for FX,” said Gina Balian, President of Original Programming at FX. “Lance joins an incredible creative team led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television who have been passionate about telling this story with him for years. We are thrilled that David Mackenzie has come aboard as a director and to have Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in Under the Banner of Heaven.”

“We at Imagine have been dedicated to telling this powerful story for nearly a decade. With FX’s belief and support and Lance Black’s relentless commitment we are, at last, on our way. We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to bring this project to life,” said Grazer and Howard in a joint statement.

“After so many years of work, I’m incredibly grateful to Imagine and FX for their patience with and commitment to bringing this story to screen,” said Black. “Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.”

