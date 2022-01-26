Andrew Garfield Wore the Same Suit From ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ for ‘No Way Home’
Andrew Garfield has confirmed that he wore his original Spider-Man suit to reprise his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home -- but first he had to iron out a wrinkle.
The 38-year-old actor made the revelation to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying that the suit did fit. "Yeah, I still fit, bruh."
Well, kind of.
"No, I had to get in shape," the Social Network star clarified. "I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, 'No one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.'"
Garfield had previously revealed on Monday's Ellen DeGeneres Show that he only trusted three people with the news that he would make his return to the Spider-Man franchise.
“I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years, and it felt great,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres, before revealing the three people he shared the exciting news with. “My dad, my brother and my mother -- at the time -- just kind of us."
Garfield, who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and its 2014 sequel, teamed up in No Way Home with the current web-slinging superhero Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man from 2002 to 2007. Garfield and Maguire reprised their roles in the latest Spider-Man flick after Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell went sideways, resulting in Garfield and Maguire's Spider-Man versions to join Holland's universe.
And just as Holland was serious about fitting into his original Spider-Man costume, he was as serious, if not more serious, about keeping news of his cameo under wraps. The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor also shared that he kept the secret from his ex-girlfriend and co-star, Emma Stone.
“Emma kept on texting me and she was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film? And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" he said on the Happy, Sad Confused podcast. "She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I was like, 'I honestly don't even know what you're...' I kept it cone [of silence] even with her, it was hilarious."
