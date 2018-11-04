WARNING! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead!

While Andrew Lincoln may not be returning to The Walking Dead TV series, that doesn't mean he's given up his zombie-killing ways altogether.

In fact, he's not even finished playing Rick Grimes!

On Sunday, AMC announced that they are developing a series of feature-length movies, as part of their burgeoning Walking Dead universe, under the guidance of Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, who is writing the first series of films. Lincoln has signed on to reprise his role in at least three of the upcoming planned movies.

As fans of the hit horror drama likely saw during Sunday's episode -- which was billed as Lincoln's last -- the beloved character didn't die, as many people expected he would. Instead, the gravely injured Grimes was whisked off by helicopter to some unknown destination to tend to his wounds.

While it may have seemed like a disappointingly ambiguous ending for a character fans have been following for nine seasons, it turns out the planned AMC movies will follow Grimes as his adventure continues, separate from the group featured on the hit show.

According to a press release from the studio, the first film in the planned expansion series will "explore the story of where Rick is taken and what he faces in a new corner of the zombie apocalypse."

"We have a lot on the horizon – starting with a new epic featuring one of the greatest leading actors in television history and one of the best people I’ve ever met," Gimple said of the upcoming films. "We want to break new ground with different, distinct stories, all part of the same world that’s captured our imagination for nearly a decade of the Dead."

Gimple's plans for expanding the Walking Dead universe don't seem to be limited just to full-length films, either. According to the network, they are also developing a number of TV specials and digital platform content among other emerging projects.

The first of the Lincoln-led Walking Dead films is set to start production in as early as 2019.

