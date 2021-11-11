Andy Cohen is spilling all the Housewives tea. ET's Nischelle Turner joined Cohen in the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse, where he shared some major updates on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dubai, Atlanta, Miami, and more.

After stepping away to revamp the OC cast after what Cohen called not the most "aspirational season," RHOC is back, and better than ever.

"So, we are shooting now with Orange County being more open and it is, with the return of Heather Dubrow, and with some of the new Housewives," Cohen said of shooting in the Southern California area after its last season, which took place at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. "There is a sense of affluence and a sense of escapism that viewers are looking for."

He continued, "Heather has a connection to women on the show, to Shannon certainly, and you see how it plays out with Emily and Gina, in often hilarious and often dramatic ways. I was watching the show today, and was like, 'This is the RHOC, this is the show that I love.'"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is getting a few cast shake-ups as well, with Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey stepping away and friend to the show turned Housewife, Marlo Hampton, finally getting her own peach. While rumors about Hampton becoming a Housewife have been swirling for years, it wasn't until the WWHL host said he saw her grow real relationships with the women that the decision was cemented.

"I think that she had built real relationships with the women over the years," Cohen said of giving Hampton a peach of her own. "She was a real monty, and added a level of depth to her personal story that we maybe haven’t seen before."

'We had a curiosity about seeing that, and then there was an incredible fan groundswell of people who just wanted this to happen. and it just happened at the right time," he added.

Cohen is also bringing back an old favorite with The Real Housewives of Miami, which ran on Bravo from 2011 to 2013. With the show's return and placement on Peacock come some familiar faces, including Larsa Pippen, estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and one-time friend of the Kardashians. But there's more to her story than just that, Cohen promised.

"There are some Kardashian references, but she is at an interesting stage in her life," he shared. "She's rebuilding her life, trying to rebuild, her marriage is ending, her kids are growing. She kind of has her own thing going. It's an interesting thing to watch."

The biggest Housewives news, however, has to be the announcement of the show's first international franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai. While Cohen still wouldn't confirm any casting rumors, both Lindsay Lohan and Ladies of London's Caroline Stanbury have been rumored to be a part of the cast.

"I can't say anything about the cast, but I understand why people think that," Cohen said of Stanbury, who currently lives in the Arab city.

What he hopes the show will shine a light on is life in Dubai, its culture and what's going on there politically.

"I think that’ll be something that will be interesting to see," Cohen said of filming in the United Arab Emirates. "And I think for a lot of people, this will be their first look at life in Dubai."

He continued, "Granted it will be a look inside a very wealthy part of Dubai, which is by the way a billionaire's playground on its own, but what I hope also is we can shed some light on what's going on there culturally and politically, and maybe we can inform people as we're entertaining them."

In Cohen's new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love, the TV host includes quotes from his favorite Housewives, female celebrities and a few from his mother, Evelyn.

"There are multiple quotes from some women like, Madonna, my mom -- which is the only time those two women will ever be in the same sentence -- but I just wanted to celebrate women, 'cause they've shaped me completely," he shared. "My career, my life, the way I look at things, the way I celebrate things, and so I started by just making a list of women that I love. It was all fun to do "

Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love is out now.

