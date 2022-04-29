Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Andy Cohen is a girl dad! The 53-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he's welcomed his second child, a daughter named Lucy, via surrogate. Cohen is already dad to a 3-year-old son, Ben.

"HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" Cohen captioned a photo of himself holding the newborn in the hospital. "She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"

"Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!" he added. "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy."

When ET spoke with Cohen in November, he teased that he already had baby No. 2 on the brain.

"I think about it all the time," Cohen said of having a second child. "I think it might be nice for [Ben]. I'm a single parent, and so it's just us. There's always people around, but I think it will be nice for him."

