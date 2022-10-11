Angela Lansbury Dead at 96: Actress' 'Murder, She Wrote' Co-Stars and More Pay Tribute
Angela Lansbury is being remembered. Shortly after news broke on Tuesday that the celebrated actress died in her sleep at her Los Angeles home, tributes poured in on social media for the Murder, She Wrote star, who was days away from celebrating her 97th birthday at the time of her death.
"While I was working with her on Murder, She Wrote, we begged Angela to be our honoree at our Thalians gala and we were absolutely thrilled when she accepted," Ruta Lee said in a statement to ET. "It was held on Halloween night, and she thought a masquerade event would be exciting. And it was, thanks to her!"
Bruce Davidson also gave a statement to ET honoring Lansbury, "When I did a Murder, She Wrote during the later seasons, she profusely apologized for not being there to shoot the wrap-up off camera. She said, 'It’s in my contract now that I leave at this time otherwise I’d never get to be with my family.’ She was always the most generous and present of actors."
Michael Learned added, "She was a gracious woman to work with and a lovely woman to watch!"
Upon learning of her death, celebrities tributes continued to pour in.
"It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist," Josh Gad tweeted. "From Mame to Bedknobs to Murder She Wrote to [Beauty and the Beast] to Mary Poppins Returns she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled a memorable encounter he had with the late actress.
"I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead," he wrote on Twitter. "She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela."
Eric McCormack, who appeared alongside Lansbury in Broadway's The Best Man, wrote on Twitter that he feels "so privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman."
"No one like her," he wrote. "Rest In Peace, Ms Angela."
"Tom Bosley, who worked on her show, communicated that Angela Lansbury had not only the greatest talent, but more importantly the greatest heart," said Anson Williams.
Bob Bergen, who was the voice of Porky Pic, told ET, "When I was a tour guide at Universal Studios in the early 80s there were only a handful of celebrities who would take the time to say hi to my guests on the tram. One of whom was Angela Lansbury, who was filming Murder, She Wrote at the time. Our Jaws lake doubled as Jessica Fletcher’s Cabot Cove, Maine, and whenever possible between shots she would wave or even come up and take my microphone to chat with my tram guests. I met her once at the commissary and thanked her for always taking the time to do this. She said, 'Well, when we are filming at that location the tram cannot show the guests that Jaws attraction. I know I’m a poor substitute for the shark, but I always feel bad that we are getting in the way of their tour experience.' Such a class act!"
"What a dear person and she will be sorely missed. My dad absolutely loved her and she was such a special person and remarkable human being -- warm, loving, funny, wonderful woman," Linda Hope told ET. "And I am so grateful to have gotten to know her when she stayed with me in our home in Ireland."
Stefanie Powers said of the late actress, "Angela Lansbury was not just an icon of her profession, on film, in television, and on stage, but she was a role model of excellence in her work and in the atmosphere she created everywhere she appeared. The duration of her career is a tribute to her talent and proof that age in only in the eye of the narrow minded because she overcame age prejudice with every performance. Her work on film will live on and for those of us who had the joy of seeing her on stage we will keep her in our hearts."
Lee Purcell told ET of Lansbury, "It was my great honor and pleasure to work with Angela on several occasions. She and her family were such dear darling people and I will always be grateful to her and them for their friendship and support."
"I hate knowing she is done now. Wanted her classiness to remain as long as possible. She was my main inspiration for making my life in the theatre," said Lucie Arnez. "And she was robbed in the film version of MAME - even my mother thought so."
Loretta Swit told ET, "She was an inspiration for me and every other young artist who set out with a dream. Whether I was watching her in Dorian Gray or The Manchurian Candidate, as JB Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, or on stage in Mame was like taking a master class. Rest in peace my angel, Angela, so well named."
"I had the privilege of working with Angela on an episode of Murder, She Wrote. My initial impression was, 'What a pro!' She knew her lines and didn't miss a cue," said Rich Little. "When it came time for me and the other performers, she was patient and considerate. If we blew a line she said, 'Don't worry. You can have as many takes as you need.' She was a delight through the entire process. It was obvious that she was in her element. She loved performing!Angela was one of the most considerate, kindest people I have ever known, both on camera and off. She will be sorely missed."
Dee Wallace said of Lansbury, "One of the highlights of may career was doing five or six episodes of Murder, She Wrote with Angela. She was kind, gracious and an example of what every leading lady should be with her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed."
Melissa Manchester posted, "Rest In Glory #DameAngelaLansbury lt was an honor and privilege to share the stage with you in #AllAboutEve at the #ahmansontheatre. Brava for a stunning career and a glorious legacy. Rest In Peace 💔🌹❤️🌈#mrslovett #sweeneytodd #anyonecanwhistle."
Keep reading to see more celeb reactions to Lansbury's death.
