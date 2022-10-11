Angela Lansbury Dead at 96: Josh Gad, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and More Stars Pay Tribute
Angela Lansbury is being remembered. Shortly after news broke on Tuesday that the celebrated actress died in her sleep at her Los Angeles home, tributes poured in on social media for the Murder, She Wrote star, who was days away from celebrating her 97th birthday at the time of her death.
"It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist," Josh Gad tweeted. "From Mame to Bedknobs to Murder She Wrote to [Beauty and the Beast] to Mary Poppins Returns she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled a memorable encounter he had with the late actress.
"I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead," he wrote on Twitter. "She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela."
Eric McCormack, who appeared alongside Lansbury in Broadway's The Best Man, wrote on Twitter that he feels "so privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman."
"No one like her," he wrote. "Rest In Peace, Ms Angela."
Keep reading to see more celeb reactions to Lansbury's death.
