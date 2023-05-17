Angelina Jolie is beginning a new venture. On Wednesday, the 47-year-old actress announced Atelier Jolie, a fashion collective "where everyone can create."

Jolie described the business on Instagram, noting that it will be "a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world."

"It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression," Jolie wrote. "I'm looking forward to growing this with you."

Jolie issued a lengthier statement on Atelier Jolie's website, which she began by noting, "Everyone can create. Why then do we covet designer labels? Why simply buy the design of another person, when you can create yourself?"

"We can all collect, appreciate, and be influenced by the designs of others. But the highest form of self-expression -- and I believe the most fun -- is to create for ourselves," she wrote. "Fashion is an art I've had the opportunity to play with over the years. I've designed clothes and learned about shapes with many of the best tailors. Designers often sketch or approve designs, but it is the tailors who make the difference and who I truly love creating with. And yet, these makers rarely receive the credit and respect they deserve."

Thus, Jolie is "building a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world."

Jolie wrote that she envisions Atelier Jolie as "a place to have fun," where people will create their own designs "with freedom" in order to discover themselves.

"We will use only leftover, quality vintage material and deadstock," she wrote. "You will be able to repair or upcycle pieces from your closet you wish to revive, perfecting fit, breathing new life into what could have been thrown away, and creating quality heirloom garments with personal meaning."

Through Atelier Jolie, the actress hopes to "create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background."

"We will spotlight the people who play a part in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," she wrote. "And as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses."

Jolie ended her message by acknowledging that she's "more of an artist than a businesswoman," urging her fans, "Bear with me. I hope to grow this with you."

