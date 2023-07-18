Angelina Jolie has been spending time with her kids in the Big Apple! This week, the 48-year-old actress was spotted out and about with her 18-year-old daughter, Zahara, and 19-year-old son, Pax, in New York City.

On Sunday, the trio stepped out to go apartment hunting. Everyone was dressed casually for the outing, with Zahara in a T-shirt and biker shorts, Pax wearing a white tee and black pants, and their mom opting for a white coat, gray pants and platform shoes.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The next night, Angelina had some mother-son time with Pax, as the pair went to dinner together in the West Village. Pax sported a long sleeve salmon colored T-shirt, which he paired with matching sneakers and black pants, while Angelina wore an all-black look complete with a trench coat.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Angelina shares the teens, as well as 21-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, with her ex, Brad Pitt. Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 after a high-profile incident on a plane, and she and Brad have been in a heated custody battle ever since.

The exes are also embroiled in a legal war over the sale of Château Miraval, the French winery they once owned together. In the latest court docs, Brad was accused of stripping and looting the winery in an effort to "seize de facto control" after Angelina sold her shares.

However, a source close to the litigation told ET that the allegation that Brad looted the company is "absurd," given that the actor "has poured millions more into this business."

Watch the video below for more on the exes' court case.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie: Inside the Court Battle Over Their French Winery This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Brad Pitt Accused of 'Looting' Vineyard He Owned With Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: A Timeline of Divorce and Legal Battle

New Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Exposé Shares Their Personal Emails

Related Gallery