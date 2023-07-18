Angelina Jolie Spends Quality Time With Pax and Zahara in New York City
Angelina Jolie Enjoys Spelman College Homecoming With Daughter Z…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
'Sister Wives': 7 Moments Christine Brown Proved She's the Queen…
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown's Wedding: Who Attended
Elise Finch, CBS New York Meteorologist, Dead at 51
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Says Proposed $51,940 Monthly Chi…
Michael Rubin Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating Rumo…
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Child Leon Comes Out as Trans
Khloé Kardashian Clarifies Why She Called Herself Dream's Third …
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Welcome Their First Child
How Blac Chyna Feels About Khloé Kardashian After ‘Third Parent’…
Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Split: They 'Tried to Ma…
North West's 'Dreams Come True' After Hanging Out With TLC's Chi…
Keke Palmer on How Son Leodis Is Inspiring New Music! (Exclusive)
Ariana Grande Gets Real About Body Shaming 'Concerns' Following …
'The Golden Bachelor' Revealed! Gerry Turner Gets a Second Chanc…
Why Reese Witherspoon Didn't Want to Film 'Fear' Sex Scene With …
Halle Bailey Kisses Boyfriend DDG in Rare PDA on TikTok Ahead of…
Angelina Jolie has been spending time with her kids in the Big Apple! This week, the 48-year-old actress was spotted out and about with her 18-year-old daughter, Zahara, and 19-year-old son, Pax, in New York City.
On Sunday, the trio stepped out to go apartment hunting. Everyone was dressed casually for the outing, with Zahara in a T-shirt and biker shorts, Pax wearing a white tee and black pants, and their mom opting for a white coat, gray pants and platform shoes.
The next night, Angelina had some mother-son time with Pax, as the pair went to dinner together in the West Village. Pax sported a long sleeve salmon colored T-shirt, which he paired with matching sneakers and black pants, while Angelina wore an all-black look complete with a trench coat.
Angelina shares the teens, as well as 21-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, with her ex, Brad Pitt. Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 after a high-profile incident on a plane, and she and Brad have been in a heated custody battle ever since.
The exes are also embroiled in a legal war over the sale of Château Miraval, the French winery they once owned together. In the latest court docs, Brad was accused of stripping and looting the winery in an effort to "seize de facto control" after Angelina sold her shares.
However, a source close to the litigation told ET that the allegation that Brad looted the company is "absurd," given that the actor "has poured millions more into this business."
Watch the video below for more on the exes' court case.
RELATED CONTENT:
Brad Pitt Accused of 'Looting' Vineyard He Owned With Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: A Timeline of Divorce and Legal Battle
New Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Exposé Shares Their Personal Emails
Related Gallery