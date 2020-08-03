If Angelina Jolie is raving about the cast, you know the movie is something special. In this featurette for Disney+'s upcoming The One and Only Ivan, debuting exclusively on ET, Jolie has the pleasure of introducing the people behind this story of a truly special gorilla.

"Ivan is played by the brilliant Sam Rockwell. Danny DeVito is playing Bob," Jolie gushes about her co-stars, who voice the titular gorilla and his four-legged friend, Bob, a dog, respectively. "There's so many people -- and also Chaka Khan! So, the greatest casting ever."

Adapted from the novel of the same name (which is based on a true story), The One and Only Ivan centers on Ivan, who lives in captivity at a shopping mall owned by Bryan Cranston's Mack, as he grapples with questions of where he comes from and where he belongs.

Khan lends her voice to a chicken called Henrietta, with Jolie as an elephant named Stella. The ensemble of voice actors also includes Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo and Mike White.

"It's a beautiful story. They're really a family trying to work together to get a second chance," Rockwell says, with Jolie sharing, "It's really nice to be a part of something that you feel has something really good to say."

The One and Only Ivan is streaming Aug. 21 on Disney+.

Disney+

