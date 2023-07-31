Angus Cloud Paid Tribute to Late Father Two Weeks Before His Death

Angus Cloud was mourning a devastating loss before his death. Two weeks before the Euphoria star's family announced he had died, Cloud took to Instagram to remember his late dad.

On July 14, Cloud posted a pic of his father smiling while holding out his pinky. In the shot, Cloud's dad wore an all-red sweat suit with the hood up.

"miss u breh," Cloud captioned the photo.

Cloud, who starred as Fezco on Euphoria, died on July 31, his family confirmed to ET. He was 25.

In their statement, Cloud's family noted that the actor had "struggled" in the wake of his father's funeral, which took place earlier this month.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement read in part. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

While Cloud's family didn't share his cause of death, they noted, "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone," the statement concluded. "We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Meanwhile, a source close to Cloud's family told ET, "Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief."

The Oakland Police Department responded to Cloud's death in a statement to ET.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 AM, in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue," the OPD said. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There's no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation."

In a separate statement to ET the Oakland Fire Department added, "This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Oakland Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of Euclid Ave in Oakland for a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner. Cause of death is unknown. No further information from the Fire Department is available at this time."

TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reported that the OPD and Fire Department responded to a 911 call made by Cloud's mother. She reported a "possible overdose" and said her son did not have a pulse, according to the outlet. The outlet additionally reported that Cloud was pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' Star, Dead at 25

Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dead at 70 After Cancer Battle

Inga Swenson, Broadway Star and 'Benson' Actress, Dead at 90

Related Gallery