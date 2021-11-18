Anitta on Performing With Gloria Estefan and Directing Her ‘Envolver’ Music Video (Exclusive)
Anitta on Performing With Gloria Estefan and Working Out for ‘En…
Kenya Moore Is Working With Her Therapist on 'DWTS' Anxiety Atta…
Serena Williams Says Working on ‘King Richard’ With Her Family W…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Gush About Working Together on ‘Bruised…
Asher Angel on Being in Love and Getting Into Country Music (Exc…
Dove Cameron Shares Update on 'Powerpuff Girls' Series and New M…
‘Seal Team’: David Boreanaz on Veterans Working on Show and What…
Alec Baldwin Speaks Out for First Time Since On-Set Shooting
Alyssa Milano on Where Things Stand With Shannen Doherty After P…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
Kate Hudson on ‘Pre-Planning’ Her Wedding With Fiancé Danny Fuji…
Ernie Hudson on ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and Reuniting With OG …
‘Winter House’: Lindsay Hubbard on Relationships With Austen Kro…
‘Winter House’s Ciara Miller on Connection With Austen Kroll and…
‘Insecure’s Jay Ellis on Being Satisfied With Lawrence’s Ending …
'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reacts to Ex Kris Moving On W…
Phaedra Parks on Returning to ‘Real Housewives’ With Mash-Up Sho…
La La Anthony on Next Chapter and What She's Looking For in a Pa…
Anitta is living her best life at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs.
The Brazilian super star was "so happy" to be a part of this year's celebration, held in Las Vegas on Thursday. Chatting with ET's Denny Directo, Anitta -- looking stunning in Moschino -- touched on opening the show with Gloria Estefan and directing her fierce "Envolver" music video.
"I'm super happy to be performing with Gloria Estefan, the first performance of the night, representing my country, honoring Brazil," she excitedly said, adding, "I'm super happy about it."
After the last couple of years amid the pandemic, Anitta was all about having a good time.
"We are here to live the life, enjoy. I'm super happy I'm nominated, I'm super happy I'm singing. I feel honored just to be a part of all of this," she expressed. "That's why I'm always so excited and always down to have a good time."
Anitta joined Estefan, as well as Carlinhos Brown, Laércio da Costa, Pedro Capó, Farina, Giulia Be and Diego Torres for a three-song medley that included Estefan's "Abriendo Puertas," "Cuando Hay Amor" and "Magalenha."
"She's an inspiration, her career," Anitta said of Estefan. "When I want to picture how to build a career, for me, she's next level. I cannot even believe we're friends."
She also touched on her latest music video, which she directed, and gushed over her love interest in the visual.
"I'm going to create a video, just to have him in it. I know [he's so hot]," she said, adding that she worked out hard before filming.
See more of ET's Latin GRAMMYs coverage, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Christina Aguilera Rocks Fierce Look at 2021 Latin GRAMMYs
Gloria Estefan Kicks Off 2021 Latin GRAMMYs With Dynamic Performance
2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners List
Related Gallery