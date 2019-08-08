Anna Camp would love to reprise her Pitch Perfectrole.

The 36-year-old actress has portrayed Aubrey is the last three musicals, and would be "down" for starring in a fourth.

"I'm down," Camp -- who was promoting her new show, Perfect Harmony, with co-star Bradley Whitford -- told ET at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association press day in Los Angeles on Thursday. "I love those girls and I love playing my character, so if they needed me I would be there, for sure."

Pitch Perfect came out in 2012, with a sequel dropping in 2015 and the third in 2017.

So while she waits for a Pitch Perfect 4 to come along, she'll be happily singing on her new NBC show, Perfect Harmony. The series follows an Ivy League professor who becomes the director of a rural church choir.

"Last night I got to shoot a scene where I got to sing a Dolly Parton song, which was very fun," Camp revealed. "So I am looking forward to everyone seeing that. I sing 'Here You Come Again' by Dolly Parton and '9 to 5' in the second episode."

Meanwhile, on the topic of reprising roles, this year marks the 20th anniversary of Whitford's series West Wing, in which he portrayed Josh Lyman from 1999 to 2006. So would he be up for a reboot?

"It's all up to Mr. Aaron Sorkin. I know we would do whatever he wants us to do," he told ET. For now, he's just "thrilled" about his new comedy and ready for people to enjoy it as much as he is.

"We just read the third script and I am thrilled just about the way the writing is developing," he shared. "There's amazing characters, the music element is really fun and it's really funny, which is the most important thing."

Perfect Harmony premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.

