Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin Spotted in Glamorous Outfit After Prison Release

Anna Sorokin is bringing glamour to her post-prison life. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old, whose scams served as the inspiration for Netflix's Inventing Anna, was spotted leaving her apartment building to head to the courthouse.

Sorokin, who went by Anna Delvey at the time of her scams, opted for an all-black look, which included a trench coat, head scarf, oversized sunglasses and heels. Her only pop of color came from her nails, which were painted red.

The new pics came just days after Sorokin was released from a federal detention center after a judge granted her a $10,000 bond.

Manny Arora, Sorokin's defense attorney, previously confirmed to ET that she was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Orange County, New York, on Oct. 7, and is living in New York City where she will remain under house arrest as her deportation case continues.

"After 17 months of immigration detention, an immigration judge recognized that immigration detention was no longer necessary for Anna and ordered her release subject to various conditions of supervision," John Sandweg, another of Sorokin's attorneys, told ET. "This ruling does not mean that Anna will get a free pass. She will continue to face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York. Nevertheless, as the court found, Anna does not pose such a risk that continued detention was necessary."

Sorokin was arrested in 2017 and found guilty of grand larceny in 2019 for having stolen more than $200,000 in a scheme where she defrauded some of New York City’s social elites and financial institutions. Sorokin pulled off the scam by convincing her would-be victims she was an heiress worth millions of dollars.

She was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison and was released in Feb. 2021. However, less than a month after her release, she was taken into custody by ICE for violating the terms of her visa.

Following her release from ICE custody, Sorokin told The New York Times that she's most excited to be "finding my way back."

"I’m really happy. Nothing was guaranteed. They denied bail before. It was an exercise in perseverance," she said. "So many immigration lawyers told me I’d get deported to Mars before I’d get out in New York. And I just had to find the person who’d align with my vision, not accept 'no' for an answer and make it happen."

