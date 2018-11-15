Anna Faris Shows Off Her Singing Skills to 'Sleigh' the Holidays

Anna Faris takes the holidays seriously!

The 41-year-old actress teamed up with her "Sleigh Team" -- Yvonne Orji, Cecily Strong and Chrissie Fit -- for a fun-filled music video showing fans how they can own the holidays with Barefoot Wine.

Tituss Burgess also makes an appearance in the video, called "Sleighin' The Holidays," but as Fit told ET, it was Faris who was perhaps most committed to her character. "Throughout the whole shoot, every time we were between takes, she was like, creating a whole backstory for her character, that was different every time," Fit revealed.

As for what it means for "sleigh" the holidays, Fit explained it's all about "enjoying the time that you have with your family." "Sometimes it gets a little stressful around the holidays -- Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve -- looking for that kiss," she noted. "But you should just enjoy it."

"Have a glass of champagne, have a glass of wine, and just enjoy the time that you have," the actress added.

Watch the music video below.