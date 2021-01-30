Anna Kournikova is celebrating her baby girl Mary's first birthday. The former tennis star and Enrique Iglesias' youngest child turned a year older on Saturday. To celebrate, Kournikova posted the sweetest video of her and little Mary sitting outside. In the clip, Mary is chatting away and clapping her hands as they look out into the ocean.

"Girl talk," Kournikova captioned the clip. The mom of three also posted an adorable snapshot of Mary in a cream dress and matching bow.

She simply captioned the pic, "1!" with a heart emoji. Iglesias also left a red heart emoji in the comments section. Kournikova and the Spanish singer are also parents to 3-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy.

Just last month, she celebrated her twins turning three by posting rare photos of them. At the time, a source told ET that the couple and their kids are enjoying "their quiet time in Miami" while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the addition of their daughter earlier this year, the focus has been on her but also giving the twins their alone time," the source said. "Enrique and Anna are very private and have been protective of the twins during COVID-19 with not many people getting the chance to be around them."

ET spoke with Iglesias back in March, where he opened up about fatherhood and welcoming his daughter just a couple months before.

"I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time! I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world," Iglesias told ET, adding that he's "pretty hands on" when it comes to changing diapers and feeding.

