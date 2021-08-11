Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life
Anna Nicole Smith's 14-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks All Gr…
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on the Balance of Being Wives Who…
'The Flash': Jordan Fisher Talks Suiting Up as Impulse and West-…
Brad Paisley Talks Bringing His Band to the Waters of ‘Shark Wee…
Watch Ian Ziering and ET’s Kevin Frazier Go Inside a Shark Sanct…
Watch Jake Paul and Julia Rose Talk Marriage
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Is…
‘My Unorthodox Life’: Julia Haart’s Family Reveals How Their Lif…
Nivea Gets Love From Celeb Pals After Emotional Kandi Burruss In…
Why Jake Paul Hopes to Knock Out Conor McGregor (Exclusive)
Jerry O’Connell on Joining 'The Talk' and Anniversary With Rebec…
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her 'Gay Awakenings' to Demi Lovato
'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story' Star Aryanna on Boyfriend Sherlo…
Nicolas Cage Goes Full Truffle Hunter in 'Pig' (Exclusive Clip)
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Wear Their Late Dad and Sist…
DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death.
For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.
DannieLynn and her father also visit several sentimental locations in Los Angeles, and for the first time, the model's daughter sees memorabilia from her mom's life and career that has been tucked away in a storage locker since her death in 2007.
The two-hour special takes a comprehensive look at Anna Nicole, whose real name was Vickie Lynn Smith, through new interviews with those closest to her, as well as rarely seen video and material from the ABC News archives.
The ABC News team will also look into the questions still surrounding Anna Nicole's death. On Feb. 8, 2007, the model was found dead at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. She was 39.
The television event airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Makes Attends Kentucky Derby
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her at 14
Larry Birkhead Shares Intimate Thoughts From Anna Nicole Smith's Private Diary
Related Gallery