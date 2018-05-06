Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Makes Adorable Appearance at Kentucky Derby: Pics

Dannielynn Birkhead never misses a Kentucky Derby!

The late Anna Nicole Smith's 11-year-old daughter made an appearance with her father, Larry Birkhead, at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, looking adorable in a white and blue dress and a coordinating hat. Birkhead matched his daughter in a light blue plaid suit and an eye-catching tie.

Though Dannielynn has stayed largely out of the spotlight, the two attend the Kentucky Derby together every year.

Birkhead also shared an adorable father-daughter pic of the two at the event.

Celebrating the @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn. Thanks @itsnickgraham for my cool suit! Dannielynn’s awesome southern belle dress by Lesy boutique. Rain won’t spoil our awesome Derby day! 🐎 #halfwaycooldadpic.twitter.com/PaIvwNoYnM — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) May 5, 2018

ET spoke with Birkhead last September, when he opened up about how Dannieylnn is coping without her mother as she nears her teens. Birkhead revealed that Dannielynn doesn’t ask too many questions about Smith, who died in 2007 from an accidental overdose.

“She is clinging to the female teachers,” Birkhead shared. “She's clingy to her girlfriends’ moms and she’ll say things like, ‘Do you want to adopt me? Would you be my honorary mother?’ She tends to do that a lot.”

But despite the struggles of being a single dad, Birkhead said he is proud of the young woman Dannielynn is turning in to.

“The other day, she had a friend whose fish died and she said, ‘Don't worry about your fish, it's up there with my mom. My mom's taking care of your fish and it’s gonna be OK,'" he recalled. "It was something that she came up with. It was true from the heart and that's how she deals with it and I'm proud that she is who she is."

