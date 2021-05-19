Anna Paquin is letting it be known that she's proud of who she is. The Flack actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she's proud to be bisexual after receiving hateful comments on an earlier post aimed to celebrating Pride Month, which kicks off in June.

"I'm a #proudbisexual who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man," she shared, adding in the caption, "If he doesn't have a problem with it why should anyone else?"

The post came after Paquin celebrated International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17 and received a barrage of hateful comments.

The actress went on to defend herself and the LGBTQ+ community in a series of posts condemning the backlash she received.

Paquin, who married her True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer in 2010, has identified as a "non-practicing bisexual" in the past. She clarified the comment in a 2014 interview with Larry King.

"Well, I am married to my husband and we are happily, monogamously married," she said simply.

"But you were bisexual?" King pressed.

"Well, I don’t think it's a past-tense thing," she explained. "Are you still straight if you are with somebody, and -- if you were to break up with them or if they were to die, it doesn’t prevent your sexuality from existing. It doesn’t really work like that."

Paquin came out in 2010 in a PSA for the Give a Damn campaign, which featured celebs speaking out for equality.

