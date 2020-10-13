Anne Heche Is Guest Co-Hosting Entertainment Tonight (Exclusive)

Get ready for some major entertainment, because Anne Heche is guest hosting Entertainment Tonight!

Following her elimination from season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, the actress will be taking over Tuesday's broadcast for a show you definitely don't want to miss.

In addition to helping ET's Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner and Lauren Zima break down all the day's biggest stories, Heche opens up about everything from her years-long romance with Ellen DeGeneres to her close bond with Harrison Ford and most recently, her DWTS journey with pro dancer Keo Motsepe.

"I cannot even put together what a fantastical experience it was," she recalls. "One of the hardest things I think I've ever done, and I work hard. But you say yes to things in life, or you can say no, but what's the fun in that? And I just really loved working with Keo. Everybody there was just so fantastic."

"I was really kind of happy watching the '80s show last night, going, 'You know what? I don't want to be in one of those leotards.' I think I got out just in time," she continues, laughing. "They probably would've put a band over my head and I would've been dancing to I don't even know what."

Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday to see more of Heche in action as host.

Entertainment Tonight

Speaking with ET earlier this month, after a package about her relationship with DeGeneres aired on Dancing With the Stars, Heche said she would be open to reuniting with her former partner if the opportunity presented itself. Heche and DeGeneres dated from 1997 to 2000, and faced plenty of scrutiny at the time for their public same-sex relationship.

"With relationships, I think many of us have [been there], you come to a fork in the road, 'What do you want and what do I want?'" she explained. "Those goals, that intent in life, is determined by the individual. Her intent and my intent were different and that's why we separated."

"I was a part of a revolution that helped move equality forward. I would not have been able to do that if I had not fallen in love with Ellen," she continued. "There is nothing more that I wear with a privilege in my life than being a person who has told the truth, and stands up for it. There is no timeline for truth. I live in love and that's it."

When ET brought up the idea of Heche possibly joining DeGeneres as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress responded, "Ask her! Come bring it. It would be interesting to see us come face to face."

"What would it be like for her is the more interesting question," she joked, adding that they would probably have a lot to talk about. "It would probably be... exciting. I think she's a magnificent woman."

