Anne Heche's Podcast Producer Pays Tribute to Late Actress: We 'Lost Someone Irreplaceable'
Anne Heche, 'Six Days Seven Nights' Star, Dead at 53
Inside Anne Heche's Morning Just Before Car Crash That Left Her …
Anne Heche's Son Left With ‘Deep, Wordless Sadness’ After Her De…
Anne Heche, 'Six Days Seven Nights' Star, Dead at 53
Anne Heche’s Son Taking the Lead on His Mother's Critical Condit…
Vanessa Bryant Gives Emotional Speech Honoring Late Kobe Bryant …
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Mark Harmon Details Why He Left 'NCIS' in Season 19 (Exclusive)
Anne Heche Health Update: Actress Is in ‘Extreme Critical Condit…
Jaclyn Hill Responds to Accusations Her Lipstick Line Is Expired…
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Critical Condition
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison: Viola Da…
'Never Have I Ever': Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison Reveal Who …
Remembering Anne Heche: Inside Her Life and Career
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
'90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life' Season 3 Trailer Features Debbi…
Tommy Lee Shocks Fans With Uncensored Nude Photo
Anne Heche's podcast producer penned an emotional tribute to the actress following her death. Ryan Tillotson took to Instagram on Friday and said his production company, Straw Hut Media, "lost someone irreplaceable."
Tillotson said Heche was "more than a beloved host." He called her a "friend, collaborator, and a damn good actress."
"Anne added life to every room she entered with her tremendous energy and welcoming presence," he continued in his caption. "I will remember her most for her big heart, her commitment to the people she loved, and the fearless way she fought for what she believed in. Better Together wasn’t just a podcast, it was a belief system. She believed the best way to grow and improve yourself was to talk openly and share stories. We’re committed to continuing her legacy in that way."
Tillotson would go on to say that it's "surreal" to think he won't be seeing her on a weekly basis anymore, and that the City of Angels is now "a quieter and sadder place without her."
Shortly after the Aug. 5 car crash, attention was focused on the latest episode of her Better Together podcast, which dropped hours before she crashed her blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. In that since-deleted episode, Heche claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."
Tillotson would later dispel any rumors or speculation that the episode was recorded the day of the crash.
"The episode was recorded on the Tuesday before the episode was released, and has been removed due to inaccurate reporting. Any reports that she recorded that episode on the day of the accident are false," Tillotson said in a statement to ET.
The actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights died at the age of 53.
While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of death according to California law. Her rep told ET in a statement that Heche has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find organ recipients who will be a match.
"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the statement reads in part. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
RELATED CONTENT:
Anne Heche Being Remembered by Robert De Niro as a 'Wonderful Actress'
Watch Anne Heche's Ex Vow to Look After Their Son Following Her Death
Anne Heche Dead: Tenant of Home That Was Destroyed in Crash Speaks Out
Anne Heche's Son Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death
Related Gallery