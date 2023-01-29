Annie Wersching, 'Star Trek' and '24' Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in the television shows Star Trek: Picard and 24 has died. She was 45.

Wersching's publicist confirmed the news to Deadline Sunday, sharing that the actress died after a battle with cancer. Her husband, actor Stephen Full also issued a statement to the outlet, in which he reflected on the tremendous "hole" left behind in the wake of his wife's death.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It’s everywhere.' And find it we shall," Fulls' statement read. "As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family…'"

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the actress's family during this difficult time. Per the description in the fundraiser, Wersching was diagnosed with the disease in the summer of 2020, but kept it largely under wraps, continuing to work while she battled the illness.

Wersching, who was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, has other notable TV credits including Timeless, Bosch and The Rookie.

Former co-stars and friends took to social media to react to the news Sunday with Wersching's Timeless co-star, Abigail Spencer call the late actress "the best scene partner."

"My darling @anniewersching 💔 The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis where we could barely keep a straight face. This is a devastating loss to our community. She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a story line or your life line: call Annie. This is so hard… Steve… no words. Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support," Spencer wrote. "Please, please #Timeless fans if you can donate to the #gofundme page started by @officialevercarradine please do. Link in bio. Her family needs all the love and support we can generate. Her spirit is all around and transcends time & space. Lucy❤️’s Emma."

Star Trek: Picard actor Dominic Burgess also posted, writing, "Heartbroken to hear of Annie Wersching's passing, she was wonderful and lit up the screen. There's a GoFundMe in place to help her husband Stephen and their children during this difficult time ❤️," with the showrunner, Terry Matalas tweeting, "This is beyond heartbreaking. My heart goes out to Annie’s family."

Heartbroken to hear of Annie Wersching's passing, she was wonderful and lit up the screen. There's a GoFundMe in place to help her husband Stephen and their children during this difficult time ❤️https://t.co/doQjY5AEgT#AnnieWersching — Dominic Burgess (@dominicburgess) January 29, 2023

This is beyond heartbreaking. My heart goes out to Annie’s family. https://t.co/5yw3JrNJlE — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) January 29, 2023

Allison Pill shared a photo of the pair from the sci-fi series, calling Wersching her "Borg queen."

"I am so lucky to have gotten to meet and work with the truly astonishing @anniewersching . She was funny and wonderful and kind and will be so missed. Squeeze your loved ones today," Pill wrote. "And there’s a #gofundme set up by @officialevercarradine to help her family out in this difficult time. She’ll always be my Borg queen."

Jeri Ryan, meanwhile, said she felt lucky to have known Wersching and work alongside her.

What a beautiful, bright light was lost today. I’m so lucky to have had the chance to work and play with the incredible @anniewersching . My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her," Ryan shared. "A GoFundMe has been set up for her family by @officialevercarradine . Please give if you can. RIP, beautiful Annie."

Wersching is survived by her husband and children Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sopranos' Star John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25

Jessie Lemonier, Former Detroit Lions Linebacker, Dead at 25

Randy Gonzalez, Dad of TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dead at 35

'Sopranos' Actor John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery