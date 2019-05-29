Ansel Elgort was really feeling himself.

On Tuesday evening, the Baby Driver star began posting a series of selfies to Instagram where he's posing shirtless, his hair slicked back and giving just about the same smoldering stare in every image. In a matter of minutes, some fans estimate about 10 minutes, Elgort had posted a whopping 17 selfies with zero captions.

The photo drop left fans and the 25-year-old actor's famous friends a bit perplexed. Diplo just commented on one of the photos with the hand-on-face emoji, while Jonathan Cheban asked, "You good? Lol."

Dancing With the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco seemed impressed with the pics, writing: "OK I ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE."

Elgort's fans were also enjoying the selfies, with one of his Instagram followers commenting: "When you can’t choose one, so you post them all."

"Someone is feeling themselves tonight," another fan wrote. "Quality content," yet another follower remarked.

However, several other fans of the actor started to ask if he was OK after the selfies continued.

Prior to these slew of pics, Elgort had not posted to Instagram since April 26 when he shared a few images from his time in Brazil.

