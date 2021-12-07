Ant Anstead is getting into the holiday spirit, and he has his girlfriend, Renee Zellweger, on his mind!

The car enthusiast and TV personality took to Instagram Monday to share a few photos of him and his son, Hudson, decorating their Christmas tree. The 2-year-old, whom Anstead shares with his ex-wife, Christina Haack, was on hand to help dad decorate the tree and hang a few ornaments, including a very special one of Anstead and Zellweger.

The ornament featured the pair as smiley-faced characters, each wearing a Santa hat, sitting in a red car that had a Christmas tree strapped on top. The tree had "Laguna Beach" written on it, which is where Ant lives and the couple spend a lot of their time.

"Temple is transforming. First step… Tree. Carefully decorated by Hudzo of course…..🥰❤️ love Christmas x x," Anstead captioned the festive slideshow.

The couple has been spending the holiday season together. Just last month, the actress joined Anstead and Hudson at the Buffalo Bills versus the New Orleans Saints game on Thanksgiving.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host posted a few photos to his Instagram Story from the sporting event, which saw the Saints beat the Bills, 31-6. But the blowout didn't deter Zellweger and Anstead from enjoying the scenery!

"Renée took Ant and Hudson to their first football game on Thanksgiving and they loved it," a source told ET.

Instagram/Ant Anstead

Anstead posted one picture showing Zellweger holding Hudson in her arms as he stared into the camera with his mouth wide open, perhaps cheering on the marching band's performance, and another of Hudson all smiles as he showed off a slew of beads hanging around his neck.

Anstead previously opened up to ET about unexpectedly falling for Zellweger while shooting his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. They made things Instagram official in August.

"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," he shared. "There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that, right?"

RELATED CONTENT

Renée Zellweger Spends Thanksgiving With Ant Anstead and His Son

Ant Anstead Shares a Kiss with 'Magical' Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead Dishes on Traveling With Girlfriend Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Go Instagram Official, Show Major PDA This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery