Anthony 'AJ' Johnson, 'Friday' and 'House Party' Actor, Dead at 55

Anthony "AJ" Johnson has died. The actor and comedian's rep confirmed the news to ET on Monday "with great sadness." Johnson was 55.

"The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again," Johnson's rep said in a statement to ET. "Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony 'AJ' Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold."

"We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, 3 children, brother Edward 'Peanut' Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D," the statement continued. "Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."

Johnson's first film came in 1990, when he landed the role of E.Z.E. in House Party. Perhaps his best-known project, the role of Ezal in Friday, followed three years later.

Throughout his career, Johnson appeared on TV shows including Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show, as well as in movies including Panther and How to Be a Player.

Prior to his death, Johnson had completed filming on a TV movie, The Way Men Think, and was next set to appear in two films, I Want It All and Caught Up In.

