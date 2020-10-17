Anthony Chisholm, Tony-Nominated 'Oz' Actor, Dead at 77

Anthony Chisholm, the Tony-nominated actor, has died. He was 77. His talent management company confirmed the news on Friday.

"The Katz Company is saddened to announce the passing of our longtime friend and client, Tony-Nominee, Anthony Chisholm," the statement posted on Instagram reads. "Affectionately called ‘Chiz,’ he was an actor and storyteller like none-other, embodying loyalty, devotion, and compassion to his artistry. We lost a great one today." No cause of death was given at this time.

Born April 9, 1943, Chisholm served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before embarking on an acting career. He made his screen debut in 1968 in Uptight, also appearing in films like Putney Swope, Beloved, Spike Lee's Chi-Raq and more. He also had roles in Law & Order: SVU, High Maintenance, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and played Burr Redding on HBO's Oz for three seasons.

A frequent collaborator of August Wilson's, he starred in Two Trains Running and Jitney, which appeared off-Broadway in New York City in 2000. In 2004, he returned to the stage with Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean, and in 2007 Chisholm portrayed Elder Joseph Barlow in Pittsburgh Cycle, which earned him a Tony Award nomination.

Over the course of his career, Chisholm won a NAACP Theatre Award, an AUDELCO Award, an Ovation Award and the I.R.N.E. Award.

Following the news of his death, celebs and former colleagues took to social media to express their condolences.

"Oh man!! Why did I think you would live forever? Love you Anthony," Viola Davis tweeted alongside a photo of the two. "The acting world will miss your wisdom, your immense talent, your generosity. You were a survivor. Goodnight King. Sleep well. You earned it. 💛."

Oh man!! Why did I think you would live forever? Love you Anthony....The acting world will miss your wisdom, your immense talent, your generosity. You were a survivor. Goodnight King. Sleep well. You earned it. 💛#RIPAnthonyChisholmpic.twitter.com/E3OhM1K109 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 17, 2020

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson also wrote, "An amazing actor and an amazing presence. Grateful to have witnessed his work. Rest peacefully, Anthony."

An amazing actor and an amazing presence. Grateful to have witnessed his work. Rest peacefully, Anthony. https://t.co/nELm9N1aeW — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) October 17, 2020

See more tributes below:

Thank you for lending earth the legendary #AnthonyChisholm 🎭 🖤

Journey triumphantly sir.....🙏🏾 — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) October 17, 2020

This dude was one of my faves. And undeniably one of the best. Rest In Peace, Anthony Chisholm. https://t.co/2Z6nRbVP4J — William Jackson Harper (@dubjackharper) October 17, 2020

This King leaves behind a LEGACY of work and the impact he had on me ✊🏾🤎 Rest well In Power 🕊✨ Sir Anthony Chisholm. https://t.co/JHXMucFeFM — Nicco Annan (@AllDayNicco) October 17, 2020

