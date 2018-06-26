Anthony Rapp, Chita Rivera and More Broadway Stars Cover ‘We Are the World’ (Exclusive Premiere)

Some of Broadway’s biggest stars have gathered together for a cover of “We Are the World,” the charity single originally written and recorded in 1985. ET has the exclusive premiere of the song and accompanying music video.

Produced by Yael Silver, Robin Carus and Van Dean, the recording and video includes Tony winners Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, Brian Stokes Mitchell as well as Anthony Rapp (Rent), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Jenna Ushkowitz (Waitress), Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), Courtney Reed (Aladdin), Derek Klena (Anastasia), Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady), Justin Guarini (In Transit), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Nikki Renee Daniels (The Book of Mormon), Orfeh (Pretty Woman: The Musical) and a kids choir of young Broadway performers.

Silver, who recently won a Tony Award for the revival of Once on This Island and co-produced From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA with Dean, tells ET the idea for the cover came out of the desire to help heal the problems in the world. While “We Are the World” was originally recorded to raise money and awareness for humanitarian aid in Africa, Silver says the song’s universal themes apply to today’s issues.

“There is nothing defiant about it, except the idea that we need to stand together as one,” Silver explains, adding: “More than ever -- regardless of religion, race, monetary status or political background -- people need to know they can come together and not be divided on absolutely everything.”

While rerecording the song was an obvious choice, bringing together some of Broadway and musical theater's biggest stars requires a collaborative effort. Silver credits Carus, who worked with Dean, for pulling together “some amazing talents.”

Initially released as a music video, Silver hopes fans watch and “realize how powerful their voices can be,” she says, “that they are not just a body or a number; that they can use their ‘voices’ to do good. We see that every day, but of course, in this case, doing it through music is a great reminder.”

