Antonia Gentry is all smiles as she made her red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night. The Ginny & Georgia star couldn't help but gush over the magical moment and the success the Netflix dramedy has had so far. When asked which celebrities have slid into her DMs since the show aired, Gentry told ET that Hailey Bieber has seen the series.

"It's been pretty overwhelming to just know that some of the people that you admire have seen the show and like the show. I know Hailey Bieber has seen our show, and that just makes me sweat. It makes me sweat a little bit," Gentry excitedly revealed. "But it's very exciting and the support has been really fantastic."

For the 23-year-old actress who grew up as a Justin Bieber fan, it's a major moment.

"So that probably felt very full circle for you, to be like, 'Justin and Hailey watch the show,'" ET's Katie Krause said. "Yeah!" Gentry gushed. "Right, yeah."

Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for season two, which will feature ten 60-minute episodes. A date has not been set yet for the second season's premiere, but Gentry said season two is filled with excitement and craziness.

"It's a roller coaster ride. Even I don't know the full details, but I am on the edge of my seat," she shared. "I know it's going to be a full package of just excitement and plot, and craziness."

Gentry, who plays Ginny on the series, is nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance at Sunday night's awards show.

The TV star stunned in a white Valentino tank top and skirt which she accessorized with plenty of diamonds and black, strappy heeled-sandals.

Hosted by Leslie Jones, the MTV Movie & TV Awards airs live from Los Angeles on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

