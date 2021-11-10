Anya Taylor-Joy on Face of the Year Honor at CFDA Fashion Awards…

Anya Taylor-Joy is serving some serious face! The 25-year-old actress reacted to being given the Face of the Year Award at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the Last Night in Soho actress about what it means to receive the award, and the facial feature of hers she's learned to love.

"I would say that I've grown to love my eyes. I was really bullied for them when I was little. Now, it seems they're the thing people want from me. So yeah, it's a funny story," Taylor-Joy shared.

The Queen's Gambit actress hit the awards shows' red carpet in a stunning purple mini dress by Oscar de la Renta, which she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, matching purple pumps by Stuart Weitzman and a leopard print veiled Gigi Burris hat, complete with matching leopard print gloves.

Taylor-Joy told ET that the whimsical look was actually inspired by the Disney classic, 101 Dalmatians.

"So, the inspiration for this was actually the opening sequence of 101 Dalmatians. I love the idea of very classy ladies walking their dogs," she explained. "I just tried to think about the quintessential New York woman, and somehow, we ended up here."

In addition to starring in the thrilling Last Night in Soho, Taylor-Joy will be lending her voice to Princess Peach in the animated Super Mario Bros, film. The 25-year-old super star said she can officially call herself "a gamer" after everything she's learned about video games in preparation for the highly-anticipated project.

"Oh, it's so much fun. We have such a good time," she said of the film. "The team behind it is incredible. I've learned so much about the gaming community and can now call myself a gamer. And I'm down for that."

Joy will be joined in the flick, out Dec. 21, 2022, by Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and a cameo from Charles Martinet.

