Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are playing out plenty of classic tropes in their upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You.

The film's first teaser trailer was released on Thursday, featuring Sweeney and Powell as Bea and Ben, former college rivals who enter into a fake relationship -- until actual sparks start flying. Helmed by Easy A director Will Gluck, the film has also been described as a modernized adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing -- as hinted at by the character names.

"Let's just tell everyone we're together," Bea tries to convince Ben in the clip.

"There's no way we can convince anyone that we actually like each other," he insists.

Watch the teaser below:

ET spoke with Sweeney in May at the New York City premiere of her political biopic, Reality, and the Euphoria star had nothing but good things to say about her time filming the rom-com.

"It was such a blast!" she raved. "I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun."

"I've never laughed so much on a set before," she added. "I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it."

Anyone But You is due in theaters Dec. 22.

