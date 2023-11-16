Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are playing out plenty of classic tropes in their upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You.

The film's latest trailer was released on Thursday, featuring Sweeney and Powell as Bea and Ben, former college rivals who enter into a fake relationship at Bea's sister's wedding -- until actual sparks start flying. Helmed by Easy A director Will Gluck, the film has also been described as a modernized adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing -- as hinted at by the character names.

To make things even more complicated, it turns out the pair actually hooked up once in the past.

"I still think about that night we spent together," Bea tells Ben in an intimate moment. "No matter how it ended, it was still pretty amazing."

But, it turns out Bea was just showing off her acting chops, as she smacks Ben away, quipping, "Convincing enough?"

Watch the trailer below:

ET spoke with Sweeney in May at the New York City premiere of her political biopic, Reality, and the Euphoria star had nothing but good things to say about her time filming the rom-com.

"It was such a blast!" she raved. "I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun."

"I've never laughed so much on a set before," she added. "I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it."

The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet and Rachel Griffiths.

Anyone But You is due in theaters Dec. 22.

