The quarantine television watch list just grew!

Apple TV+ has announced it will make some shows and films available to stream for free due to people being stuck at home as a result of social-distancing measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting from 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on Friday, a selection of Apple Originals series and films will be free for a limited time. International viewers can also access the free offerings beginning Saturday.

The free menu includes the anthology series Little America, which tells the stories of immigrants to America, drama series For All Mankind, and Dickinson, a comedy series starring Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson.

M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller, Servant, and the wildlife documentary The Elephant Queen are also on the list.

For families, the streaming app is offering Ghostwriter, Snoopy in Space and Helpsters, a preschool series from the makers of Sesame Street.

The move comes after similar decisions by other television providers.

HBO recently made shows like The Sopranos and Veep available without a subscription, alongside movies including Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Crazy Stupid Love and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Meanwhile, Disney+ previously made Frozen II available to subscribers earlier than planned .

To access the freebies, download the Apple TV app and go to apple.co/FreeForEveryone.

See more on what to stream during quarantine below.

