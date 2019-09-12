The first trailer has arrived for Nickelodeon's reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark? and it's bound to send a chill down your spine!

After months of hype, fans finally get their first good look at the new Midnight Society, a group of teens who meet at a desolate location to swap frightful tales around a crackling fire.

In the three-episode miniseries, the show's third reboot since its inception in 1990, a gang of fresh faces, including Sam Ashe Arnold as Gavin, Miya Cech as Akiko, Tamara Smart as Louise, Jeremy Ray Taylor (Young Ben in IT and IT Chapter Two) as Graham and Lyliana Wray as Rachel, the newcomer of the group, head to the woods to see who can scare the daylights out of their friends.

There's just one problem -- Rachel's made-up story, "The Carnival of Doom" and its ringmaster, Mr. Tophat (Rafael Casal), have shown up in their town.

The trailer showcases the group exploring the carnival and discovering other nightmarish oddities, including some terrifying clowns on stilts, a chainsaw-wielding worker and a watery locale where something undead is lurking in the depths.

As the promo wraps up, the group seems to have found a plan (possibly involving a mask) to combat the carnival and its host of spooky workers.

While promoting IT Chapter Two, Taylor shared some details with ET concerning what fans can expect from the show.

"It'll definitely be nostalgic for the people that watched it in the '90s," he said at the film's press day. "We just finished filming it. It'll be out in mid-October and it's definitely new for me. I'll be playing a very different character from Ben, so I think you guys will like it."

Are You Afraid of the Dark? premieres Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

Check out the trailer above!

