Ari Lennox Cozies Up to 'Married at First Sight's Keith Manley II

It looks like Ari Lennox may have a new man. The "Pressure" singer took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share a few shots of her cozied up to Married at First Sight's Keith Manley II.

The pair, who appear to be in San Diego for a wedding, were seen dressed for the occasion, with Manley snapping a selfie of the pair in a restaurant mirror. Lennox, who has her hair tied in a bun, rests her head against his for the pic.

In a second shot, another mirror selfie, Lennox and Manley are a bit more casual, cuddled up on a sofa with the 31-year-old songstress throwing her leg over Manley's.

Manley, also 31, shared some pics of his own, showing off the San Diego coastline and a photo of Lennox's hand intertwined with his.

Married at First Sight fans may know Manley from the show's 9th season from his marriage to Iris Caldwell. While the pair had their fair share of ups and downs, they decided to go their separate ways at the end of the experiment.

Lennox has been open about her dating life, in and outside of her music. Last year, she told Essence that she had trouble dating because men were scared of her dog, Galactus, a large male Akita.

While it's unclear if Manley has met the pooch, it seems like he's passed the test.

