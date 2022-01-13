Ariana DeBose Convinces Jack Antonoff to Change His Band Name In Funny New 'SNL' Promos
Ariana DeBose is already making waves as the host of Saturday Night Live, and it's not even the weekend yet.
In the new promo for the coming episode, the West Side Story actress was joined by castmember Bowen Yang and musician Jack Antonoff who, along with his band Bleachers, are serving as the musical guest for the coming episode.
"It's such a fun name, Bleachers," Yang says in video. "Like, 'Lets go make out under the bleachers.'"
"Ooo, yeah," DeBose says with a smile.
"Nobody does that," Antonoff shoots back, to which DeBose confirms, "Uh, yeah they do."
"That's disgusting," Antonoff says with revulsion before turning to address his bandmates. "Guys, we gotta change the name. It's a gross name."
DeBose recently opened up to ET's Denny Directo about getting to host Saturday Night Live for the first time.
"I just wanted to be on the show, so SNL was on my bucket list. I was walking down the 48th street like five years ago and I was like, 'That would be fun to be on Saturday Night Live one day,'" she recalled. "I didn’t think it was coming this quick though."
The Prom star is ready to take over Studio 8H, admitting that while she's "sensibly fearful," "the cast has been wonderful and it's been a really fun process."
"I still have no idea what I am doing and I probably won't know until we go live, so it will be a surprise to me and you," she quipped.
Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
