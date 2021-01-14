It's the remix we didn't know we needed!

Ariana Grande dropped a mega collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat on Thursday night. The trio teamed up for "34+35 Remix," and fans can't get enough of it. Grande first teased the remix earlier in the day, writing, "Tonight," next to a drawing of herself with Megan and Doja dressed as fembots.

Grande kicks off the song with Doja following in the second verse. Megan is then heard mid-way through the song, rapping, "Rock you like a baby but you know I’m bout to keep you up/ Welcome to my channel and today I’m bout to teach you somethin'/I can make you pop, legs up like a can-can/Wake the neighbors up, make it sound like the band playing."

Watch the lyric video below.

Grande first dropped the original single and its music video in November. In it, Grande stars as both a buttoned-up scientist and the robotic android she brings to life -- who, ultimately, turns the entire research team into Austin Powers-inspired sex robots.

"34+35" is off of Grande's sixth studio album, Positions, released in October. The LP also features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and The Weeknd.

Meanwhile for Megan, "34+35 Remix" is the latest collaboration since teaming up with Cardi B for "WAP" and Beyoncé for "Savage (Remix)." ET spoke with the rising rapper ahead of the release of her album, where she touched on her recent success.

"I feel like we have a lot of growth that happened over the past year," Megan told ET, before touching on her LP. "I titled it Good News, because yes, we've been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back. I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news."

See more in the video below.

