Ariana Grande is sharing more about her highly anticipated album, Positions. On Saturday, the singer revealed the track list for her sixth studio LP, which will drop on Oct. 30, as well as her favorite songs on the record.

Grande's upcoming album includes 14 songs and features a collaboration with Doja Cat titled "Motive," and a song with Ty Dolla $ign called "Safety Net." She is also reuniting with The Weeknd for the song "Off the Table." The two previously worked together on the 2014 hit "Love Me Harder."

"Fav tracks: Off The Table and Safety Net!" Grande wrote alongside her Instagram post.

Fans have already heard the title track, "Positions," which was released this week. The song was accompanied by a presidential music video, with White House sets and Grande as the commander in chief.

Grande makes a perfectly polished president in the visual, as she addresses the public, takes counsel from her mom, awards medals of honor and walks her dogs on the White House lawn.

After the song was released, Grande fans believed that she was throwing shade at Pete Davidson.

In the song, Grande sings: "Heaven sent you to me. I'm just hoping I don't repeat history." However, the singer's cadence breaks down the word "repeat" as individual syllables which sound like "re" and "peat." Fans took it to reference "Pete" and their failed whirlwind romance.

Fans will have to wait less than a week to hear more tracks and dig into the lyrics.

