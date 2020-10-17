Ariana Grande is dropping hints. Just days after announcing that she's releasing her next album this month, the 27-year-old songstress shared a cryptic video -- and fans think it's about her new music.

The captionless clip shows a keyboard and then Grande typing the word "Positions" in slow motion before pressing Enter.

Fans couldn't help but start guessing what the word meant. "POSITIONS IS THAT THE NAME OF AG6?" one fan asked, with another commenting, "IS SHE TYPING OUT THE ALBUM NAME?"

"SO ITS THE LEAD??? OR THE ALBUM??" another wrote, with many more fans leaving similar comments.

On Wednesday, Grande put fans in frenzy with her surprise announcement. "I can't wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted, sharing no additional details.

The upcoming album will mark Grande's sixth studio album, following 2019's Thank U, Next, which featured hits like "7 Rings," "Imagine," "NASA" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

She's since collaborated with artists like Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey on the Charlie's Angels song "Don't Call Me Angel." This year she released "Stuck With U" with Justin Bieber and was featured on Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me."

For more on Grande, see below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Says She's Dropping Her Next Album & Fans Are Losing It

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Perform 'Rain on Me' at MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande Fights Back Tears as She Stands Up for Herself Against ‘Diva’ Accusation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery