Ariana Grande's older brother, Frankie, says he's "thankful to be safe and healing" following a mugging incident in New York City.
The "Thank U, Next" singer's brother took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank everyone for their "thoughts and prayers" after reports surfaced that the 39-year-old had been the victim of a mugging incident.
A spokesperson for the NYPD tells ET that a 17-year-old male and a 13-year-old male are alleged to have robbed Frankie on Nov. 9 at approximately 6:30 p.m. while walking on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan. Cops say Frankie was struck from behind and the two male suspects removed his bag and took off.
Frankie appears to not have suffered serious injuries as he refused medical attention at the scene. The two male suspects, who according to WABC stole a Louis Vuitton bag with his iPhone, AirPods, sunglasses and wallet, were later apprehended and arrested after the suspects are alleged to have attempted to use Frankie's credit card at a nearby smoke shop.
The 17-year-old male suspect was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of grand larceny and one count of unlawful use of a credit card, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, menacing and harassment. In addition to those charges, the 13-year-old suspect was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Frankie's sister, Ariana, has not yet publicly addressed the incident.
