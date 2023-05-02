Ariana Madix is having major regrets over her relationship with Tom Sandoval amid Scandoval.

A 52-second trailer promoting the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale dropped Tuesday, and shows the dramatic aftermath of Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair.

"I was going to break up with Ariana regardless," Sandoval is seen telling Scheana Shay, who fires back, "But you didn't. You f**ked her best friend instead." The reality star then discusses his affair with best friend Tom Schwartz, telling him he "felt something I hadn't felt in a very long time."

Things heat up when Sandoval comes face to face with Madix over his actions and when he mentions Leviss' name, that's the last straw for Madix, who gets angry and screams that she "doesn't give a f**k about f**king Raquel!"

"Your friendship is f**king bulls**t!" she yells, which causes Sandoval to scream back, "No it's not!"

"Yes it is," Madix stands firm, amid scenes of Sandoval telling the inner circle that "there was one other time" he slept with Leviss to everyone's horror.

"I regret ever loving you," Madix coldly tells her ex, as we see her having a heart-to-heart with Lisa Vanderpump looking very worried.

In another scene, Leviss and Sandoval download all the chaos that's gone down since their affair came to light. "It turned so horribly wrong," Leviss says to Sandoval. The trailer closes with Kristen Doute, Sandoval's ex, making a grand entrance with Madix, asking, "You ready?"

Watch it below.

You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer…but only we have the real thing. THIS is it. pic.twitter.com/pTL1F2KkNg — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 2, 2023

Madix and Vanderpump attended the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Sunday where they opened up about the real-life impact of Scandoval.

"Normally, the magic of this show is the ups and the downs... the authenticity of the show," Vanderpump told ET. "When people talk about their real lives and their feelings, it's what keeps people engaged."

"There's a lot of people that have tried to mimic us and tried to create shows but without the authenticity of real friendship," she continued. "That's why it hurts, that's why people bleed for Ariana. Because they were invested in real relationships, and that's what people are talking about."

As for what this experience has taught Madix, "[I've learned] that I can do anything. I can handle anything."

The Vanderpump Rules season finale airs Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

