Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet are getting candid about their close friendship and the prospects of a sequel to their 2017 film, Call Me By Your Name.

The actors chatted with ET’s Nischelle Turner at Sunday’s Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where Hammer responded to Chalamet saying he looks up to him like a big brother and even hopes to follow a similar career path.

“Oh, I wouldn't craft your career like mine -- that's not great advice,” Hammer joked, before getting serious. “We've been through a lot of this together. We did this for 14 months for Call Me By Your Name, so it feels really surreal to be back here doing it, but I take that as a huge compliment.”

At 22, Chalamet has steadily risen to success since appearing on television in Homeland in 2014, then hitting the big screen in films like Interstellar, Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Despite Chalamet’s young age, Hammer agreed that the New York City native seems wise beyond his years.

“Yes and no,” Chalamet said when asked if he ever feels like an “old soul." “I don't think you get used to this kind of thing. It is really surreal to be doing this.”

Quizzed on the potential sequel to Call My By Your Name, Hammer joked he would take part “if they pay me 10 million dollars,” before voicing his support.

“I think everybody is interested and invested in it happening,” he said. “Getting a movie made from script to post-production normally requires about 72 lightning strikes, so hopefully… that'd be great.”

“We've talked about it,” added Chalamet. “I would love to.”

In October, Hammer reportedly said the story arc for the sequel was already planned, but that the film could be a few years away due to a time jump

“So chronologically in the story line, it doesn’t happen right after the first one. There is a gap,” Vulture reported Hammer saying at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. “So [director] Luca wants to wait so that we age a bit more so that gap makes sense, kind of like a Linklater thing.”



