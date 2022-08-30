Armie Hammer is gearing up for the release of the explosive three-part House of Hammer docuseries, which aims to shine a light on the disgraced actor and the whole Hammer family. A source tells ET that Hammer is trying to "prepare himself as much as he can" for what's to come when the doc airs September 2.

"Armie is trying to prepare himself as much as he can for the House of Hammer documentary. He has an idea about what's coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career," the source shared.

The source added that Hammer, who reportedly entered rehab in Florida last June, is "sober" and committed to that, despite the impact the documentary stands to have.

"He's sober and has been committed to that," the source noted. "His friends are nervous that the documentary will crush him."

Earlier this month, the trailer for House of Hammer dropped, and it included footage of exes who claim to have dated Hammer and open up about their alleged relationship with him.

Courtney Vucekovich is one of the two women featured, who claims that "all was perfect" at the start of her alleged romance with the actor, "but then things change" as he "pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time."

Julia Morrison agrees, as she shares a text she alleges to have received from Hammer that reads, "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f**k strangers for me."

In addition to diving into some of the rape and battery accusations made against the actor (which he's vehemently denied), the docuseries will dive deeper into the history of the Hammer family, thanks to Casey Hammer, the Call Me By Your Name star's aunt, who is featured in the doc.

"On the outside, we were a perfect family, but magnify Succession a million times and it was my family," she says, referring to the HBO series about a dysfunctional media tycoon family. "If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole. Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse and worse."

"I know my grandfather had a dark side. I saw my father's dark side first-hand. And I've seen my brother's dark side, it was like a monster unleashed. Now it's Armie Hammer," she adds. "I've let the Hammers control me my whole life. It's time to stop. I refuse to be silenced. My name is Casey Hammer, and I'm about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

Following the trailer's release, a separate source told ET that Hammer "has been focused on spending time with his children and Elizabeth and trying to right his wrongs." What's more, the source says, "the trailer dropping feels like a huge step back." As for why, the source explained, "It's difficult for him to have this be aired out again in the public eye episodically since a family member of his is involved."

On the home front, Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers -- who split from the actor in July 2020 -- are still co-parenting their two children -- Harper, 7, and Ford, 5. That being said, the source said "it has been a struggle for him to have this narrative about him re-emerge" by way of a docuseries. The source also said Hammer "has been bouncing back and forth between L.A. and the Cayman Islands."

All three parts of House of Hammer will premiere Friday, Sept. 2 on discovery+.

